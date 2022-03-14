Sippican Capital Advisors Has $284,000 Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Sippican Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 973.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

VMC traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,646. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $157.80 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.71 and its 200-day moving average is $188.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

VMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.87.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

