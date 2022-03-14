SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,495 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 2.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 3.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 7.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 6.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $16.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.43. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.61.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.96%.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

