Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Senior Officer Sells C$74,508.50 in Stock

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) Senior Officer Justin Reed Himmelright sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total transaction of C$74,508.50.

Shares of CVE SKE traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,331. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. Skeena Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.62. The firm has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

