Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $127.06

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $127.06 and last traded at $127.06, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.54.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.74.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.39 and a 200-day moving average of $156.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.92%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $7,738,725. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

