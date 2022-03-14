SM Energy (NYSE:SM) PT Raised to $53.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Cowen raised shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.22.

NYSE:SM opened at $38.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 760.55 and a beta of 5.50. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.23 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SM Energy news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $284,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $381,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,309 shares of company stock worth $1,883,694. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 17.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

