Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Sol-Gel Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 219.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sol-Gel Technologies.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLGL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGL traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $7.37. 14,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,109. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $16.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27. The company has a market cap of $150.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGL. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

