Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.02

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPGGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.02, with a volume of 130568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Spark Power Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The firm has a market cap of C$91.77 million and a PE ratio of -9.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG)

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

