Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.02

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.02, with a volume of 130568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Spark Power Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The firm has a market cap of C$91.77 million and a PE ratio of -9.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

