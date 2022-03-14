Spartan Protocol Tops 24-Hour Volume of $536,639.00 (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 14th. Over the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $13.14 million and approximately $536,639.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spartan Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00045138 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.88 or 0.06595118 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,928.18 or 0.99863041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00041110 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 102,906,389 coins. The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spartan Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spartan Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spartan Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spartan Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spartan Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.