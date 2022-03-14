SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Acquired by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 76.9% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

Shares of XME stock opened at $58.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.32. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $60.37.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.