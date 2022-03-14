Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.31 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,884 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.2% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 182,583 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $61,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Microsoft by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 348,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $117,110,000 after purchasing an additional 43,363 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $280.07 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $229.35 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

