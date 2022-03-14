Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $93.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $86.72 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.17.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

