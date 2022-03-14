Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 93.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,224 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $50,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $59.83 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $59.81 and a one year high of $61.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.018 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

