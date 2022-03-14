Spire Wealth Management Has $1.17 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $254.51 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.85 and a 200-day moving average of $253.87.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 60.21%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,720,471 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BDX. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Argus upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.14.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

