Spire Wealth Management Increases Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 156.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,257 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 650.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in CSX in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in CSX in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $34.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

