Spire Wealth Management Purchases 34,950 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 381.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,950 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at $144,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,138,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,269,000 after purchasing an additional 468,832 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,829,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 236,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 33,253 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ILF opened at $27.10 on Monday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $32.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average is $25.78.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

