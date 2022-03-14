Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Spok’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

SPOK opened at $8.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35. Spok has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $172.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Spok by 7.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spok in the third quarter worth $197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spok by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Spok by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Spok by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 197,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Spok from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

