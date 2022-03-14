Sportradar Group AG’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on March 14th (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar Group’s (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, March 14th. Sportradar Group had issued 19,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 14th. The total size of the offering was $513,000,000 based on an initial share price of $27.00. After the expiration of Sportradar Group’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ SRAD opened at $12.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Sportradar Group has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $28.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,406,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,691,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,260,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

