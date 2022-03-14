Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $243.30.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPOT. Citigroup raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company.

SPOT traded down $4.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.47. 2,183,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,540,904. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $118.20 and a 12-month high of $305.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.15. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.58 and a beta of 1.69.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,825,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

