Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $243.30.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPOT. Citigroup raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company.
SPOT traded down $4.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.47. 2,183,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,540,904. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $118.20 and a 12-month high of $305.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.15. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.58 and a beta of 1.69.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,825,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.
Spotify Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.
