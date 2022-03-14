Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $86,000 Position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,546 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 165,489 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Immersion were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IMMR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Immersion by 12,442.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 537,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 532,889 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Immersion by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 395,920 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Immersion during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,609,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Immersion by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 942,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 283,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Immersion during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,494,000. 45.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,693 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $65,368.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 17,308 shares of company stock worth $89,526 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $5.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.19. Immersion Co. has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $170.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 35.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

