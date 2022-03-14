Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Position in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,019 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Citizens were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens by 42.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 16,880 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens by 163.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 59,462 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Citizens by 19.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Citizens by 29.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Citizens in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. 22.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Citizens from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Citizens stock opened at $4.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60. Citizens, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.

