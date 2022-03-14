Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 67,732 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Invacare were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invacare by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Invacare by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 87,330 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 39,757 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Invacare during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invacare by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,042 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Invacare by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVC opened at $1.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.73. Invacare Co. has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $50.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The health services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Invacare Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

