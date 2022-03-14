Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 8,866 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,866 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Accuray were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Accuray by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Accuray by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Accuray by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Accuray by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Accuray by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Accuray in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company.

In related news, President Suzanne C. Winter acquired 11,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $39,673.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Hoge sold 11,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $39,969.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARAY opened at $3.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.82 million, a P/E ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.72. Accuray Incorporated has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $5.93.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

