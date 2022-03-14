Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) shares rose 9.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.52 and last traded at $27.26. Approximately 3,205 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 431,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

SQSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Squarespace from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Squarespace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.47.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.02.

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $176,317.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the third quarter worth $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the third quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Squarespace by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Squarespace by 278.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 38.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

