StableXSwap (STAX) Market Capitalization Tops $8.21 Million

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. StableXSwap has a total market capitalization of $8.21 million and approximately $13.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, StableXSwap has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One StableXSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001544 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StableXSwap alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,950.87 or 0.99996838 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00068801 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00021603 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001914 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00019127 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap Coin Profile

StableXSwap (CRYPTO:STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com . The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

StableXSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableXSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableXSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StableXSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableXSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.