STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.54. STAG Industrial posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The company had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on STAG. Raymond James reduced their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

STAG opened at $39.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $32.34 and a 12 month high of $48.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.20%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $396,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $600,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,050. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in STAG Industrial by 1,397.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,134,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,422 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,280,000. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in STAG Industrial by 67.2% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,241,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,998,000 after acquiring an additional 901,010 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,305,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,258,000 after purchasing an additional 877,303 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

