Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Position Boosted by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 214,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,810 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $40,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.51. The stock had a trading volume of 13,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,710. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.51. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.29 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

In other news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.80.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

