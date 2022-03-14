State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Snowflake by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Snowflake by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,997,000 after acquiring an additional 213,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Snowflake by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SNOW opened at $180.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.64. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.93 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.13 and a beta of 1.71.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $367.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.63.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total value of $4,451,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $240,891,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,716,021 shares of company stock worth $590,548,501 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

