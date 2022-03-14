State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.66 Million Stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 321,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 20,545 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $590,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 42.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 45,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 14.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 132,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Midwest Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.42.

NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $21.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.23.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $183.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

