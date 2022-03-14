State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 794.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 1,982.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNC opened at $60.58 on Monday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $56.41 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.50.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

LNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.13.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

