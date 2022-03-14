State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 785 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Allegion by 4,840.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 116,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,366,000 after buying an additional 113,903 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 61,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 17,979 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Allegion by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 194,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,721,000 after purchasing an additional 84,668 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLE stock opened at $111.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.86. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $106.83 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.83 and its 200 day moving average is $128.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The company had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

ALLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

