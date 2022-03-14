State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $1.26 on Monday, reaching $83.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,506,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,365. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.09. State Street has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that State Street will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

