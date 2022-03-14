Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.47 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Stella-Jones in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.47 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.49. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SJ. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.43.

Stella-Jones stock opened at C$38.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.64. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of C$37.69 and a 1 year high of C$54.09. The company has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 11.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.63%.

About Stella-Jones (Get Rating)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.