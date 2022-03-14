Stifel Nicolaus Boosts AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Price Target to $76.00

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AdvanSix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $47.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.10. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $50.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.74.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AdvanSix will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,345,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,591,000 after purchasing an additional 21,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,499,000 after purchasing an additional 41,531 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 9.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,076,000 after purchasing an additional 42,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AdvanSix by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AdvanSix by 36.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,737,000 after acquiring an additional 118,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

