Stifel Nicolaus Increases Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Price Target to C$12.50

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNEFF opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.21. The company has a market cap of $283.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.98. Bonterra Energy has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.