Stifel Nicolaus Raises Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target to C$205.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $174.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.83.

NYSE:FNV opened at $158.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.63. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $115.85 and a 52 week high of $168.37.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. The firm had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,308,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,287,304,000 after purchasing an additional 109,294 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,076,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,237,000 after buying an additional 566,311 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,518,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,011,000 after buying an additional 148,700 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,095,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,740,000 after buying an additional 64,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,939,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,052,000 after buying an additional 733,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

