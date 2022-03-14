StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Amcon Distributing (NYSE:DIT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amcon Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of DIT stock opened at $170.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $99.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.79. Amcon Distributing has a 52 week low of $106.67 and a 52 week high of $270.00.
About Amcon Distributing (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amcon Distributing (DIT)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Amcon Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcon Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.