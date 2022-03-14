StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

GBLI opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $376.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.47 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average is $26.17. Global Indemnity Group has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $31.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is 294.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 29,282.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 44,510 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $853,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Specialty Property, Farm, Ranch, and Stable, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

