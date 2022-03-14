StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
GBLI opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $376.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.47 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average is $26.17. Global Indemnity Group has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $31.98.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is 294.13%.
Global Indemnity Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Specialty Property, Farm, Ranch, and Stable, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.
