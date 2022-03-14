StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:HZN opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $125.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.74. Horizon Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78.
In other news, Director John C. Kennedy bought 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Kennedy acquired 11,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $58,282.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,875 shares of company stock worth $140,851 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.
About Horizon Global (Get Rating)
Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.
