StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:OBCI opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.03. The company has a market cap of $85.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.33. Ocean Bio-Chem has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Ocean Bio-Chem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.78%.
Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.
