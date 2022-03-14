StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBCI opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.03. The company has a market cap of $85.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.33. Ocean Bio-Chem has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Ocean Bio-Chem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 129,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 34,420 shares during the last quarter. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.

