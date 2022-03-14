StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WTW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of WTW stock opened at $220.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.92. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $199.78 and a 52-week high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $0.30. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 44.19% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.63%.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $447,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total transaction of $729,102.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,380. 12.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

