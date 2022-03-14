StockNews.com Downgrades Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek Logistics Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Delek Logistics Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.61. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $51.56.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 154.05% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,935,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,522,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 158,557 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 43,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

