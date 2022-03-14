StockNews.com Downgrades Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) to Hold

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

OXY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:OXY traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.59. 53,609,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,770,490. The company has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average of $33.64.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 271,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.