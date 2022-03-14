StockNews.com Downgrades Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) to Hold

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
OXY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.
NYSE:OXY traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.59. 53,609,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,770,490. The company has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average of $33.64.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 271,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.
About Occidental Petroleum (Get Rating)
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
