StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ISTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Investar from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of Investar stock opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Investar has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.38. The company has a market cap of $202.21 million, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.59.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter. Investar had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 2.26%. Research analysts predict that Investar will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In other Investar news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin purchased 1,714 shares of Investar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $34,982.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,914 shares of company stock valued at $38,943 over the last three months. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investar by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 25,716 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Investar by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investar by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Investar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 491,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $742,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

