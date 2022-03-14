StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 0.83. United States Antimony has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.46.

United States Antimony Company Profile (Get Rating)

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

