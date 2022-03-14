Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,659 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 677 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,229 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 107,487 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after buying an additional 58,316 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,455 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 635,338 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $54,029,000 after buying an additional 81,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN opened at $72.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 2.31. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $70.28 and a one year high of $143.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.39 and its 200-day moving average is $88.64.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $1,801,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,400 shares of company stock worth $3,675,900 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. CBRE Group upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Union Gaming Research upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

