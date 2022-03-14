Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $750,000 Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Okta were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Okta by 52.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 5.7% during the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Okta by 20.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,164,000 after buying an additional 33,306 shares in the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP acquired a new stake in Okta during the third quarter worth $33,441,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Okta during the third quarter worth $3,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $1,033,406.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $212,955.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA opened at $154.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.10. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.51 and a 52-week high of $287.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

