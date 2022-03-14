Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 326.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,922 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,270,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $261,361,000 after purchasing an additional 266,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.24.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $178.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $168.74 and a 1 year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

