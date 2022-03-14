Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Reduced by CX Institutional

CX Institutional trimmed its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Stryker were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.00.

Shares of SYK opened at $247.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.38 and its 200-day moving average is $262.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $227.84 and a 12-month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

