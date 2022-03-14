Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.75.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

SMU.UN traded down C$0.21 on Monday, reaching C$22.75. 233,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,479. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$21.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.07. The company has a market cap of C$4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of C$13.85 and a twelve month high of C$24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.38%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

