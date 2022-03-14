Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 222.05% and a negative return on equity of 103.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Summit Wireless Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of WISA opened at $1.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $7.06.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
About Summit Wireless Technologies (Get Rating)
Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
