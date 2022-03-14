Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 222.05% and a negative return on equity of 103.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Summit Wireless Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of WISA opened at $1.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $7.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies by 57.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies by 203.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 26,410 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

